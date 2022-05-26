Nashville postmistress retires

Sandy Clark is retiring after 35 years in the postal service and 13 years as postmistress in Nashville. Tuesday morning before the mail went out, her colleagues served cake and trimmings. She has driven every day from her home in Hollywood in Clark County, and during that time has had unfortunate encounters with deer. “I finally stopped fixing my car, and just use it now for driving to work.” Several former postmasters joined her for the Tuesday celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...