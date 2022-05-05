HoCo Farmers’ Market kicks off season May 6-7

The Howard County Farmers’ Market will begin its 2022 summer season this coming weekend on Friday, May 6 from 7-11 a.m. and on Saturday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Scheduled vendors are:

Friday

Salinas Farms : Cabbage, onions, potatoes, beets, assorted jellies, and raw honey.

Carolyn Spenser: Cinnamon rolls, breads, and other baked goods.

Gerry Wenta: Tomato and pepper plants, tomato towers, carpenter bee traps, flower cuttings.

Carter Homestead’s Happy Hens: Farm fresh eggs, crafts

Saturday

Gerry Wenta: Tomato and pepper plants, tomato towers, carpenter bee traps, flower cuttings.

Lu Lu’s Delights: Candy Apple jelly, grape jelly, banana nut bread, zucchini bread, cowboy cookies, chocolate chip cookies.

Jennifer Martinez: Farm fresh eggs, various home-baked pastries, hand-crafted fishing lures.

On Saturday, Bubbles the Clown will be face painting and making balloon animals for the kids.

Farmers market has vendors who accept WIC vouchers, and you will be able to identify them by the signs indicating that they do.

