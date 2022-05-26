Funeral for legendary Howard County athlete Carl Boles May 28

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 28, in Center Point for a legendary Howard County athlete.

Carl Boles, 87, died Friday, April 8, in Tampa, Fla., where he and his wife operated a foundation helping young athletes.

Boles was born in Center Point on Oct. 31, 1934, the son of the late Adron and Easter Johnson Boles.

His family moved to Kansas where he became known as a multi-sport athlete. He signed to play football at Nebraska but joined the U.S. Navy. He then returned to UAPB to play basketball and baseball. He joined the San Francisco Giants minor league system in 1959, and was called up in 1962 to play for the Giants as a backup to ‘Hall-of-Famer’ Willie Mays. Boles saw action in the 1962 World Series against the NY Yankees. The following year he was injured in spring training. He played in the Japan League for several years, but returned to the U.S. as a scout for the Giants.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Maggie Boles Kendrix. Survivors include his wife, Mercedes, and nephews and a niece,

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the Center Point Community Center, followed by burial at Center Point Cemetery.

