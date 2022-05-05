DQ man charged with negligent homicide for fatal Pike County crash

A De Queen man has been charged with negligent homicide and a third offense of driving while intoxicated in Pike County for a wreck that killed a Murfreesboro man last year.

Joshua Edward Becerra, 31, was charged April 26. Becerra was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Nov. 29, 2021 on Highway 70 east of Kirby that killed Jonathan Orr, 40, of Murfreesboro. According to information filed by the Arkansas State Police, Becerra was traveling southbound when he crossed over the center line and hit a northbound vehicle driven by Orr.

Becerra was injured in the wreck and a search warrant for a blood sample was obtained which reportedly showed a blood alcohol content of .096 and the presence of cannabinoids. Becerra has previous DWI convictions in October 2012 and October 2019.

