CPVFD benefit May 14 to include food, auction

The annual fund-raising BBQ and auction for the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department will be Saturday, May 14.

The indoor dining and auction event will begin at 5 p.m. in the community center.

The fund-raiser will benefit the fire department including the purchase of protective gear for the firefighters to wear.

The meal is by donation and includes BBQ beef, pork and chicken, beans, cole slaw, homemade bread and desserts.

A number of firearms have been donated to the department for the action and raffle.

The public is invited.

