Special trees planted at Howard County Children’s Center

The clients and staff of Howard County Children’s Center and family of Dot Porterfield recently gathered to plant trees to honor her legacy on the HCCC campus and her role in opening the center 51 years ago. “How fitting to plant trees that although small now will grow and ever change to become a place of sanctuary and protection like Dot’s loving hugs and words were to me,” according to a Facebook comment about the event. Pictured are (from left) niece Theresa Webb and Porterfield’s children Marcia Riley, Kay Bland and Don Porterfield.

