Registration deadline near for May primary

By Louie Graves

News-Leader staff

The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 Preferential Primary Election is less than a week away.

The deadline to register is at the end of the courthouse business day — 4:30 p.m. — on Monday, April 25, in the office of the county clerk.

Other election deadlines include the following:

Friday, May 20, is the last day to transfer voting eligibility from another county. The transfer must be done in the County Clerk’s office in the courthouse.

Tuesday, May 17, is the last day to request an absentee ballot application by mail. Requests may also be made in the clerk’s office.

Early voting will begin Monday, May 9, and continue through the day before the actual Preferential Primary voting day which is Tuesday, May 24.

With the exception of one day, Saturday, May 21, all early voting will be in Nashville at the Carter Day Center on North Main St. The early voting polling place will be open weekdays 8-6, and on the two Saturdays of the voting season from 10-4.

In addition to early voting at Nashville, there will be early voting one day only in Dierks at the Dierks Community Center from 8-5 on Monday, May 23.

On election day, any eligible Howard County voter may cast ballots at any of the county’s four voting places — the Carter Day Center in Nashville; the Dierks Community Center in Dierks; the Methodist Church in Mineral Springs; and the Volunteer Fire Department in Umpire.

All voting places will be open 7:30-7:30.

Local races

Here are the only local races that will be decided in the Preferential Primary election:

The Republican nomination for county judge. There are four candidates.

The Republican nomination for sheriff. There are two candidates.

The Republican nomination for Justice of the Peace, District 4. Two candidates.

The Republican nomination for Nashville City Clerk. Two candidates.

The Democratic nomination for Mayor of Mineral Springs. Two candidates.

Non-partisan school board races will also be settled in the May Preferential Primary.

Two candidates for Nashville Zone 1.

Two candidates for Dierks Zone 1.

Three candidates for Dierks Zone 2.

Two candidates for Dierks Zone 3.

Two candidates for Dierks Zone 4.

Two candidates for Mineral Springs Zone 3.

Three candidates for Mineral Springs Zone 4.

Preferential Primary Election

Voters can request Republican, Democrat or non-partisan ballots.

Party affiliation of candidates is indicated by (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (L) Libertarian, and (I) Independent.

U.S. Senate — Jake Bequette (R), Sen. John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L), Jack Foster (D) Natalie James (D), Heath Loftis (R), Jan Morgan (R), Stuart Shirress (I), and Dan Whitfield (D).

U.S. Congress Dist. 4 — Gregory Maxwell (L), U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R) and John White (D).

Governor of Arkansas — Anthony Bland (D), Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), Chris Jones (D), Jay Martin (D), James ‘Rus’ Russell (D), Frances ‘Doc’ Washburn (R), Supha Xayprasith-Mays (D).

Lieutenant Governor — Chris Bequette (R), Dr. Greg Bledsoe (R), Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), State Senator Jason Rapert (R), Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R), Doyle Webb (R), Joseph Wood (R).

Attorney General — Jesse Gibson (D), Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, (R), Leon Jones (R).

Secretary of State — State Sen. Matthew Pitsch (R), Rep. Mark Lowery (R), Pam Whitaker (D).

Auditor of State — Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D), Treasurer Dennis Milligan (R), Simeon Snow (L).

Commissioner of State Lands — Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land (R), Darlene Goldi Gaines (D).

Arkansas Supreme Court — (No party affiliation) Position 2, Judge Chris Carnahan, David Sterling, Justice Robin Wynne; Position 6, Justin Karen Baker, Judge Gunner Delay; Position 7, Justice Rhonda Wood.

Arkansas Senate Dist. 4 — Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R), Lonny Goodwin (I). District includes Miller, Little River, Sevier and Howard counties.

Arkansas House of Representatives — Dist. 87, Marc Rosson (L), Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R), Chris Wolcott (D); Dist. 88, Chester Griffith (L), Rep. Danny Watson (R). District 87 includes Sevier and part of Howard countiesl District 87 includes Hempstead and part of Howard counties.

Prosecuting Attorney, 9th-West District — (Non-partisan) Jana Bradford, Mickey Buchanan. District includes Howard, Pike, Sevier and Little River counties.

