Obituary: William Earl Harris, 85, of Newhope

William Earl Harris, 85, of Newhope died on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Little Rock.

He was born March 20, 1937 in Nashville the son of the late William Wyatt Harris and Hazel George Harris.

He was a member of the Eden Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in New Hope, and was a master mason.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Harris, and a, sister Helen Oldner.

Survivors include: two sons, David Harris and wife Tunnie of Planview, Texas, and James Thomas Pinkerton and wife Cindy of West Kingston, R.I.; a daughter, Kimberly Jackson and husband Christopher of El Dorado, Ark.; a sister, Dorothy O’Bryant of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, April 1, at Sweet Home Cemetery near De Queen under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...