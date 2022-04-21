Obituary: Terry Welch, 63, of Glenwood

Terry Welch, 63, of Glenwood, died Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was born Oct. 5, 1958, in Hartford City, Ind., the son of the late Curtis George Welch and Margaret Brewer Welch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jimmie Jean Schooley Welch and his brother, Danny Welch.

He attended the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and was a welder.

Survivors include: his step-mother, Winnie Welch of Rogers; a half-sister, Paula Welch of Section, Ala.; a step-sister, Jan Whiddon of Rogers; and other relatives.

Services were at 3 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, in the Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Gary Welch and Bro. Josh Welch officiating.

Visitation was Monday prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial was in the Liberty Church Cemetery in Mineral Springs.

