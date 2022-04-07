Obituary: Syble Pauline Bailey, 84, of Newhope

Syble Pauline Bailey, age 84, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Newhope, Arkansas.

She was born on July 6, 1937, in Langley, Ark., the daughter of Bennie Coudis Golden and Lizzie Pauline Golden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjiman Franklin Bailey; her sons, Benjiman Eric Bailey and Robert Kelvin “Bob” Bailey; her parents; her sisters, Gracie Goldner and Mary Davis House; and her brothers, Bennie Golden and Junior Golden.

She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Umpire. She was loved by everyone and loved caring for her family and friends. She could often be found in her kitchen, garden, or just sitting in the yard. She loved wind chimes and Hummingbirds. She was never in short supply of visitors, which she immensely enjoyed, and if you came to her house, she expected you to eat and always tried to send food home with you. She was an avid deer hunter, loved fishing, crocheting afghans, and was a great cook. Everyone loved her pies, especially her famous Apple Pie! She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Diane Smith (Dewayne), Audrey Simmons (James Drye), Terry Epperson (Jeff); and Stanley Bailey (Teresa); ­­ one brother, Troy Golden; one sister, Geraldine Cogburn; 10 grandchildren, Waylon Kersey, Crystal Greenwood, Amy McKinnon, Nicki Kelley, Brian Smith, Cassie Prince, Shawn Smith, Seth Bailey, Bobby Bailey and Raylon Adams; 16 great-grandchildren, Justin Greenwood, Garrett Greenwood, Landon Kelley, Autumn Greenwood, Kohl Kersey, Kamry Kelley, Denver Tollett, Grayson Kersey, Dri Prince, Kendra Prince, Weston McKinnon, Dawson McKinnon, Kix Kersey, Axel Smith, Gracee Smith, Dean Prince, Jaxon Smith and Jemma Smith; and lots of other family members.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in the Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel in Glenwood with Bro. Gary Welch officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening, 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brian Smith, Shawn Smith, Seth Bailey, Bobby Bailey, Justin Greenwood, Garrett Greenwood, Kohl Kersey, Grayson Kersey and Landon Kelley.

Interment will be in the Athens Cemetery.

Special thank you to Willy Greenwood for all the assistance he has given over the years and to Kelly Helms and Holly Welter from Kindred Hospice.

