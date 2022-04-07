Obituary: Shirley Ann Campbell Wallace, 75, of Glenwood

Shirley Ann Campbell Wallace passed away at the Glenwood Health and Rehabilitation Hospice Unit around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

She was born April 5, 1946, in Hot Springs, Ark., the daughter of Ray Forney Campbell and Nettie Pearl Campbell of Montgomery County.

She attended elementary school in Mingo, Okla., and graduated high school in Owasso, Okla. Shirley then attended the University of Tulsa before starting work.

Shirley married Michael R. Wallace on March 9, 1968, and they spent 54 years supporting and loving each other.

Originally they lived in Claremore, Okla., and moved to rural Montgomery County, Ark., on Jan. 1, 1978, living in the eastern edge of that county for decades. Shirley always wanted to return home to Montgomery County and was able to do so when Michael found work at the local newspaper for most of 38 years, with her full support.

Shirley was a member of the Daisy United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending until her health began to slowly fail her.

She had numerous hobbies, but enjoyed cooking most of all and was exceptional in the kitchen with any food.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; one cousin, Linda Jane Wheeler of Oklahoma; one brother-in-law, Steve and Elice Wallace of California, and two sisters-in-law, Judy Malenck of Colorado, and Linda and Daryl Barnum of Texas; and several close friends such as Judy and Lonnie Landers of Russellville, Diane Eddington of Little Fir, Cathy and Tims Edwards of Pine Ridge and Cindy Freeman of Bonnerdale.

Funeral will be with Smith Families Funeral Homes. There will be no viewing and a memorial service will be held in the summertime. She will be cremated and laid to rest next to her mother in Howerton Cemetery.

Guest registry is at www.smithfamilycares.com.

