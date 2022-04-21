Obituary: Sandy Jo Stanley, 65, of Nashville

Sandy Jo Stanley, 65, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 4, 1957, in Texarkana, Texas, to Patrick N. and Maxine Reeves. A 1975 graduate of Nashville High School, Sandy went on to graduate from Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor’s degree in special education. Sandy taught her “kids” of Mineral Springs and Nashville for 20 years before finally retiring to spend her days chasing her grand-babies around the country. Whether it was a track meet, school party, swim meet, cow show, softball game, quiz bowl match, basketball game, etc., you could always hear Nana proudly cheering for her babies.

Nana loved to spend her spare time woodworking, painting, fishing, thrifting, and tending to her flower beds. She wasn’t opposed to the use of child labor when it came to pulling weeds. There will be so many instances in which we are reminded of Nana, such as seeing an Excedrin Migraine bottle, which we jokingly referred to as her breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We will never pass a field of jonquils without thinking of her desire to transplant them into her own yard, which is what the kids spent most of their childhood doing. Nana always carried around a shovel in the car for this very reason. No hotel room was safe from being wiped clean of every complimentary toiletry; no wild bobcat was ever safe from trying to be domesticated. There was never a bottle of Febreze that did not also double as her perfume and there was never a pair of pants that was not covered in Molly hair, including the pants of all visitors to her home.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Patrick N. Reeves, and one beloved granddaughter Kendal (Kendal-Bug) Paige Stanley.

She leaves behind a slightly dysfunctional family that she was extremely proud of along with a barn full of “treasures” that her daughter and sons have no idea what to do with. So, if you’re looking for non-functioning refrigerators from the early 90’s, duck waders full of holes, mix-n-match golf clubs, barstools from the landfill (assembly required), repurposed cabinets, with or without the hardware, enough Christmas decorations to adorn the town of Nashville, or enough random furniture to stage a 3,000 square foot house then please get with us after an appropriate amount of time. Tomorrow should be fine. Everyone knew that Nana’s favorite quote was “Go put that in the barn. I may need it later.”

Survivors include her patient husband of 40 years, Arian Stanley; one daughter, Jamie and husband Chad Daniel of Magnolia, AR; two sons, Brent and wife Candy, Jared and wife Tonya, all of Nashville; nine grandchildren, Patrick (PatDan), Erin-Kay (Poo), Caroline (C-Line), Alex (Al-Hoot), Jake (Jaker), Klair (Klairita), Elliot (E), Julianne (Jules), and Jolee (Jojo); two brothers, Scooter and Scott Reeves, and her favorite out of everyone, her adored dog, Molly.

Everyone always knew where they stood with Sandy. She liked you or she didn’t, it was black or white. As her children, we are still trying to figure out which one it was for each of us, except Baby Jared.

Visitation was Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nashville with Jim Pinson and Michael Howard officiating. Interment immediately followed at Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Showing Kindness for Kendal and Klair at Diamond Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...