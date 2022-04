Ruthie (Neva) Inez Hill departed this life April 22, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children: David Hill of Las Vegas, Nev., Sherron Trimble and Dennis Marshall, both of Nashville; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Dodson Street Church of Christ.

