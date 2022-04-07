Obituary: Richard Dewayne Copeland, 53, of Nashville

Richard Dewayne Copeland, 53, of Nashville died March 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Sept. 12, 1968 in Murfreesboro, the son of Wayne and Sharon Copeland.

He was preceded by his sister Sandra Copeland.

Survivors include: his daughter, Brittany Zacarias and husband Chuy of Murfreesboro; his parents; a sister, Donna Mounts of Nashville; and other relatives.

Visitation was on Friday, April 1, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at County Line Cemetery with Bro. Tim Freel officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

