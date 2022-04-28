Obituary: Kenneth Epperly, Jr., 64, of Murfreesboro

Kenneth Epperly, Jr., 64, of Murfreesboro died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 5, 1958 in Anderson, Ind., the son of the late Kenneth Epperly Sr. and Freda Hiatt.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Epperly.

Survivors include: a sister, Kathy Moreland of Anderson, Ind., three sons, Wayne Epperly and wife Kellie of Murfreesboro, Joshawa Epperly and wife Kim of Anderson, Ind., Garrett Stephens of Athens, Ark.; a daughter, Jennifer Bores and husband Paul of Ohio; also grandchilden and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Chad Brinkley and Josh Epperly officiating.

Burial followed in College Hill Cemetery.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...