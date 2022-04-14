Obituary: Jimmy Clyde Alexander, 75, of Dierks

Jimmy Clyde Alexander, age 75, of Dierks, passed away April 9, 2022.

He was born Sept. 1, 1946, in De Queen, Ark., to Clarence Dale and Estelle (Jackson) Alexander. Jimmy graduated from Dierks High School in 1964 where he was an honor graduate and Outlaw football player. He continued his education at Henderson State Teacher’s College in Arkadelphia earning a bachelor’s degree. He was a member of Green’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

While attending college, he began his career at Weyerhaeuser in Dierks where he continued to work after graduation. He worked for Weyerhaeuser 47 years in various roles. He loved high school football and refereed for Arkansas Officials Association for over 35 years. He enjoyed the deer camp and the outdoors. After retirement, he spent his free time helping his neighbors and riding the roads in his truck. He always had a smile and a wave for everyone.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Linda Kaye Alexander of Dierks; daughters Karen (Chris) Pounders of Maumelle; Laurie (Chad) Stephens of Dierks; grandson Hayden Stephens of Dierks; and sister, Joyce St. John, of Hot Springs. He was loved by his nephews, nieces, and friends.

A graveside service for Jimmy will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, in Green’s Chapel Cemetery with Chris Megee and Carroll Jackson officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

Memorial contributions can be made to: The Gideons International at P.O. Box 713, De Queen, AR 71832 or Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter, 803 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

