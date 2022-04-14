Obituary: James Thomas Lawrence, 48, of Nashville

James Thomas “Jamie” Lawrence, age 48, of Nashville, Ark., died Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Ark.

He was born Feb. 22, 1974, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Ruben and Shara Lawrence.

Jamie worked in construction out of high school and built many houses until 2014. Then he started working as a mechanic until his death. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with family and friends, especially his dog Little Man that went everywhere he did. He loved to ride his ATV with family and friends. He was loved by many people. Jamie was giving and never met a stranger they quickly loved him. He especially loved his nephews and nieces that he considered his.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his four grandparents, four uncles, two aunts, one nephew, and one half-sister.

Survivors include: four sisters, Raynelle Lawrence of Nashville, Regina Lawrence of Nashville, Jessica Hostetler and husband Chris of Nashville, and Deb Erwin; one brother, Timothy Lawrence of Texhoma, Okla.; three uncles, two aunts, five nephews Kyler Lawrence, Jaydon Hostetler, Drake Staggs, Randy Ortiz, Oliver Ortiz; four nieces Jenna Hostetler, Audrey Hostetler all of Nashville, Stormie Lawrence of Broken Bow, Okla., and Gracie Hoover of Nashville; as well as a number of friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Keith Mays officiating, burial to follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...