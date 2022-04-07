Obituary: J.K. Porter, 90, of Hope

J. K. Porter, age 90, of Hope, Ark., passed away April 3, 2022. He was born near Point, Texas, on Jan. 20, 1932.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard C. Porter and Lallie Porter; one brother, Connie J. Porter; and one sister, Bobbie Perry.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sovilla Porter and two sons, Ricky Porter and wife, Shirley, and Johnny Porter and wife, Donna. Four grandchildren: Carrie Tollett and husband Matt, Jason Porter and wife Chaley, Hillery Tyler and husband Matt, and Ryan Porter and wife Allie and 12 great-grandchildren.

J. K. was a Korean War Veteran with a bronze star and then afterward began a long career building many businesses which includes cattle, logging, land, timber, trucking, sawmills and retail building products. He was a member of the Saratoga church of Christ.

Funeral services will be graveside only at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Saratoga Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

