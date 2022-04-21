Obituary: J.D. Brown, 83, of Mineral Springs

J.D. Brown, 83 of Mineral Springs died Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Little Rock.

He was born Dec. 10, 1938, near Mineral Springs to the late John Brown and Louella Lockeby Brown. He was a retired truck driver, and a cattle and poultry farmer.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Brown; a son, Terry Brown, and his siblings, Hal, Jack, and Johnny Brown; also two infant twin brothers, and a sister, Lou Dean Cassady.

Survivors include: two children, David Brown and wife Lisa, and Ronnie Brown, all of Nashville; four brothers, Joe and James “Hank” Brown of Blevins, Jerry “Tex” Brown of Nashville, and Doug Brown of Murfreesboro.; two sisters, Irene Ross of El Dorado, and Pauline Tuberville of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with military honors were held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mineral Springs Cemetery with Bro. Jared Hendry officiating.

Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

