Obituary: Derek J. Egerstaffer, 72, of Texarkana, Texas

Derek J. Egerstaffer, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Egerstaffer was born May 21, 1949, in Chicago, Ill. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam war. He was retired from Husqvarna. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years and a host of other family members.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Fouke First Assembly of God, 700 S. Monster Expressway, Fouke, Ark. 71837 with Rev. Keith Barr officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Ark.

