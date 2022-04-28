Obituary: David E. Young, 79, of Center Point

David E. Young passed away, April 20, 2022, at St. Vincent Heart Infirmary in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Nathan, Ark. He was the son of Robert Lester Young and Dessie Odell Greenhaw Young.

David married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Ann Harris, before serving a tour in Vietnam. David graduated from Henderson State Teacher’s College with a degree in Math and Science. He was a teacher, musician, songwriter, storyteller, logger, farmer, rancher, Vietnam Veteran, member of the Western Swing Association, Oklahoma Fiddling Association, and the Center Point United Methodist Church. He was proud of his Cherokee heritage and was a member of the Kusa Nunahi Cherokee Tribe. At the age of 65, David taught himself how to play the fiddle and proceeded to play fiddle on stage with the Texas Playboys twice. Among his many talents, David was a songwriter. He wrote over 300 songs, had a show in Branson, Mo., and had a show in Dierks, Ark. His genre ranged from traditional country, western swing, inspirational and novelty to children’s songs. He wrote a local favorite, “Roses and Love Songs.” Among many of his achievements, David was presented an award for his contribution to Western Swing music by Texas Governor Abbott. In addition, he had a song nominated for song of the year in the Western Swing genre.

David was preceded in death by his brother, Sherman Young; his sisters, Lovena Gilbert and Wanda Lou Crago; and his nephews, Felix Wayne Gilbert, Gene Young, and Ralph Young.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patsy Ann Harris Young; one sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Ann and Dennis Hausman of Nashville, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Kay Young Brown and Calvin Brown of Santa Anna, Texas; and one son, Lieutenant Col. Dave Young of Hot Springs, Ark. “Big D” was very proud of his seven grandchildren: Matilda Young of Jonesboro, Ark., Fletcher, Ruby and Olive Young of Hot Springs, Ark.; Bruce, Brock and Brad Brown of Santa Anna, Texas; three adopted grandchildren, Andy, Scarlett and Charley Harris of Nashville, Ark. Also surviving are many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Center Point United Methodist Church with military burial in the Fellowship Cemetery. There was no visitation. At David’s request, a celebration of his life followed the services at the Center Point Community Center with music, food, and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to David’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

