Obituary: Bobby Neal Power, 79, of Nashville

Bobby Neal Power, passed away on April 20, 2022, in Bella Vista. He was born March 11, 1943, in Nashville, Ark., to the late William Glen and Mary Lois (Jones) Power.

Bobby was married to his loving wife of 57 years, Marjorie Gail Power.

He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a Bachelors in Music Education and from University of Arkansas with a Masters of Education and a Masters of Library Science.

He taught band, music, and computers for 33 years before eventually retiring from the McDonald County Schools.

He was also active in Scouting; district commissioner; Camp Orr staff, and Scoutmaster at Troop 136 in Bentonville.

He was the last of the founding band members, ex-president and music librarian of the Bella Vista Community Band.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen and Jimmy; and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Kevin (Ali) and Mark (Barbra Jean “BJ”); three grandsons, Ian, Noah, and Daniel; and his granddaughter, Charlie Isobel.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Callison-Lough Funeral Home, Bentonville, with a service following at 12 p.m. in Callison. Burial will be in at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11 a.m.

