Obituary: Barbara Jean Tillson Johnson McDougald, 79, of Nashville

Barbara Jean Tillson Johnson McDougald, 79, recently of the Nashville area passed away on March 30, 2022, at her home in Tucson Ariz. Family was with her.

Barbara was born March 28, 1943, in Baden (St. Louis) Mo., to Lambert O. Tillson and Dora Howett Tillson Mertell.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and many loving family members including a brother, Fred Mertell, a special aunt, Loretta Mooney, and other aunts, uncles and cousins. Also a close friend, Delores Poitra.

Her father was killed in WWII when she was two years old so she never knew him in this life

She is survived by her husband, Elvin “Dean” McDougald, son Kenneth Johnson, daughter Paulette Johnson, brothers Thomas Mertell and Harry Mertell and sister Kathy Foster. Additionally there are several nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved. Also step-children whom she considered her own, Ramona McDougald Adcox, Michelle McDougald Ankelmann, Terri McDougald Gunter (deceased), Timothy McDougald and several grand and great-grandchildren.

She was an active member of the Sweethome Methodist church and the Hillcrest EH Club.

Some of her favorite activities were making jewelry, going to yard sales, and shopping at thrift stores. She loved attending the Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival in Waldron, Ark., and always looked forward to spending time in Arizona during the winter months. She often did volunteer work. Once as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused children. Later she volunteered at home for babies born to addicted mothers. She competed study and became a licensed cosmetologist.

Internment was via cremation. A memorial service is being planned.

In lieu of flowers Barbara would prefer donations to the Methodist Children’s Home.

Methodist Family Health Foundation

P.O. Box 56050

Little Rock AR 72225-6050

