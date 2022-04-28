Obituary: Allen Douglas Markcum, 77, of Nashville

Allen Douglas Markcum, age 77 of Nashville died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas. He was born on February 8, 1945 in Etewoh, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Brenice and Doc Maudlin; his father and stepmother John and Corrine Markcum; his son Dewayne Markcum; his daughter Patricia Shannon; two sisters Carolyn Kilvington, and Bobbie Markcum; and a great-grandson.

Survivors include: his wife, Janice Funderburk Markcum; four sons, Allen Lee Markcum, Michael Eugene Markcum, Paul Markcum of Georgia and Darnell Markcum; three daughters Kayla Morris and husband Zach, Lauri Lamb and Retha Markcum; four brothers Billy Markcum, James Curt Markcum, Raymond Markcum and Tillman Markcum; two sisters Geretta Markcum and Wilma Markcum; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Tuesday, April 26, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville; the funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at The Living Rock Church in Nashville with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

