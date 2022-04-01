New SRO at work at Nashville schools

Hector Cortez has been hired by the Nashville Police Department as the new School Resource Officer. His first day at the schools was Monday, March 28. He is a 2004 graduate of Nashville High School where he played trumpet in the Scrapper Band. He was recently employed as campus police at UA Cossatot in Nashville, and has previous law enforcement experience with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. He graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2012.

Like this: Like Loading...