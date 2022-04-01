Nashville JAs ‘Egg My Yard’ event to raise child program funds

The Nashville Junior Auxiliary will host a fundraiser connected to Easter in April.

The local group will host its second annual “Egg My Yard” event where JA members will place several eggs at your residence for children to hunt on Easter morning.

Three egg pricing packages are available, including 25 eggs for $20, 50 eggs for $35 and 100 eggs for $75.

Anyone living within five miles of Nashville can contact a JA member to participate.

Cash or checks will be accepted. The group also has a PayPal option available.

Friday, April 1 is the deadline to register.

Money collected from the event will be used by the JAs for children’s programs.

