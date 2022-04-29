MHS student’s art entered into Congressional Art Competition

Finley McDaniel, a student at Murfreesboro High School, created this pencil piece titled “Never Forget” which will be entered into the Congressional Art Competition through the office of Congressman Bruce Westerman. If the piece is picked as a district winner, it will go on display at the U.S Capitol for one year. The piece depicts The Little Rock Nine – Ernest Green, Minnijean Brown, Elizabeth Eckford, Thelma Mothershed, Melba Pattillo, Gloria Ray, Terrence Roberts, Jefferson Thomas and Carlotta Walls – who were Black students who enrolled at a formerly all-white Central High School in Little Rock and on Sept. 4, 1957 were blocked from entering by the Arkansas National Guard. President Dwight D. Eisenhower had to send in federal troops to escort the nine students into the school and the incident drew national attention to the civil rights movement.

