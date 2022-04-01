HoCo voters may cast ballots at any poll; some get wrong information

Howard County voters received a postcard in the mail, last week, with information on their voting precinct and voting place.

The only problem is that some of the information was wrong or misleading for many voters.

The cards were mailed out due to redistricting required by the 2020 US Census and re-mapping by the Arkansas Legislature and companies which managed re-drawing the districts, wards and precincts for city and county divisions.

On many postcards the “VOTE AT” information is wrong. The site was sometimes a ‘default’ setting because there are no longer voting the traditional voting places.

The information on the current voting precinct for the postcard recipient should be correct, says Howard County County Clerk Keri Teague, who added that she had been getting calls from voters concerned about the incorrect “VOTE AT” information.

Where to vote

For the record, any eligible Howard County voter can vote at any of the following places on election day:

Carter Day Training Center, Nashville.

Umpire Volunteer Fire Department, Umpire.

Dierks Community Center, Dierks.

Mineral Springs Methodist Church, Mineral Springs.

Election day

Election day for the Preferential Primary Election is Tuesday, May 24, but Early Voting begins on Monday, May 9. On election day, voting places are open 7:30-7:30.

For persons wishing to participate in Early Voting, the voting place is the Carter Day Center in Nashville from Monday, May 9, through Saturday, May 21. Early voting place hours are Monday-Friday from 8-6; and on Saturday from 10-4.

There will be one other place in the county for early voting on Monday, May 23, from 8-5, at the Dierks Community Center.

The last day for early voting is Monday, May 23.

Voters should be prepared to show photo ID.

Voters will select office nominations to national, state, and local offices for the political parties. The General Election will be in November.

