HoCo Farmers’ Market fundraiser yard sale April 21-23

The Howard County Farmers’ Market (FM)/Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden (NDOG) Yard Sale fundraiser is scheduled for April 21, 22 and 23. Drop off, pricing and set up of donated items will be on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will be at FM from 8-4:00 Thursday and Friday, and 8-12:00 on Saturday.

Pack up will be from 12-4:00 on Saturday.

Proceeds from this year’s sale will be used for FM and NDOG improvements and/or projects.

The various parts of NDOG are used as venues for the MG program and enable Master Gardeners to obtain their volunteer hours locally.

For more information, contact Gerry Wenta at (903) 278-6716.

