Head Outlaw to return to DQ as head football coach, assistant AD

During April’s regularly scheduled board meeting, the De Queen Public Schools board members voted to approve the hiring of current Dierks head football coach Jarrod Fannin as the new Leopard football head coach and assistant athletic director.

Fannin brings almost two decades of coaching experience with him which includes a four-year stint as defensive coordinator for the Leopards. After coaching at De Queen, Coach Fannin returned to his hometown of Dierks in 2017 and was named the head football coach for the Outlaws in 2018. While head coach, Fannin led the Outlaws to the state playoffs four years in a row and conference championships in 2020 and 2021.

Athletic Director Lance Pinkerton stated, “We are very excited and fortunate to have Coach Fannin coming to take over the Leopard football program. His experience, leadership, and character will quickly win the support of his players, his coaching staff, and the Leopard community. Coach Fannin is a proven head football coach, as well as an excellent role model for his players and we are lucky to have him.”

Coach Fannin and his wife, Britni, have a nine-year-old daughter named Adyson. The new head Leopard is looking forward to once again wearing black and gold.

“I am extremely grateful to be selected as the next Assistant Athletic Director/Head Football Coach for the De Queen School District,” Fannin stated. “I want to thank Superintendent Jason Sanders, Athletic Director Lance Pinkerton, and the De Queen school board for giving me the opportunity to lead the Leopard football program. I look forward to connecting with current student-athletes and giving them my vision for their success on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.”

