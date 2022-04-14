Full ballot awaits Howard County voters for May 24 primary

Voters across Arkansas, including Howard County, will see full ballots for the May 24 Preferential Primary election. There are a multitude of races for party nominations for national and state offices, and for some area positions.

Early voting has been gaining in popularity. New this year will be two voting locations for early voting on Monday, May 23. The locations are in Nashville at the Carter Day Training Center on North Main, and at the Dierks Community Center. Early voting hours that day are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

During the rest of the early voting season, voters may cast ballots in Nashville at the Carter Day Center from 8-8, except for the Saturdays of the season — May 14 and 23 when the voting place will be open10-4.

On election day, any eligible Howard County voter may cast ballots at any of the county’s four voting places — the Carter Day Center in Nashville; the Dierks Community Center in Dierks; the Methodist Church in Mineral Springs; and the Volunteer Fire Department in Umpire. All voting places will be open 7:30-7:30.

The last day to register to vote in Monday, April 25, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the county clerks’s office in the courthouse. The last day to transfer voter eligibility is Friday, May 30. Persons wishing to request an absentee ballot may do so by calling (870) 845-7502.

Preferential Primary Election

Party affiliation of candidates is indicated by (R) Republican, (D) Democrat, (L) Libertarian, and (I) Independent.

U.S. Senate — Jake Bequette (R), Sen. John Boozman (R), Kenneth Cates (L), Jack Foster (D) Natalie James (D), Heath Loftis (R), Jan Morgan (R), Stuart Shirress (I), and Dan Whitfield (D).

U.S. Congress Dist. 4 — Gregory Maxwell (L), U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R) and John White (D).

Governor of Arkansas — Anthony Bland (D), Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), Chris Jones (D), Jay Martin (D), James ‘Rus’ Russell (D), Frances ‘Doc’ Washburn (R), Supha Xayprasith-Mays (D).

Lieutenant Governor — Chris Bequette (R), Dr. Greg Bledsoe (R), Frank Gilbert (L), Kelly Krout (D), State Senator Jason Rapert (R), Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R), Doyle Webb (R), Joseph Wood (R).

Attorney General — Jesse Gibson (D), Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, (R), Leon Jones (R).

Secretary of State — State Sen. Matthew Pitsch (R), Rep. Mark Lowery (R), Pam Whitaker (D).

Auditor of State — Diamond Arnold-Johnson (D), Treasurer Dennis Milligan (R), Simeon Snow (L).

Commissioner of State Lands — Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land (R), Darlene Goldi Gaines (D).

Arkansas Supreme Court — (No party affiliation) Position 2, Judge Chris Carnahan, David Sterling, Justice Robin Wynne; Position 6, Justin Karen Baker, Judge Gunner Delay; Position 7, Justice Rhonda Wood.

Arkansas Senate Dist. 4 — Sen. Jimmy Hickey (R), Lonny Goodwin (I). District includes Miller, Little River, Sevier and Howard counties.

Arkansas House of Representatives — Dist. 87, Marc Rosson (L), Rep. DeAnn Vaught (R), Chris Wolcott (D); Dist. 88, Chester Griffith (L), Rep. Danny Watson (R). District 87 includes Sevier and part of Howard countiesl District 87 includes Hempstead and part of Howard counties.

Prosecuting Attorney, 9th-West District — (Non-partisan) Jana Bradford, Mickey Buchanan. District includes Howard, Pike, Sevier and Little River counties.

Like this: Like Loading...