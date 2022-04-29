Cleanup at Millwood Lake State Park May 14

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Lake Project Office will host a shoreline cleanup as part of the Great American Cleanup, on Saturday, May 14 from 9-1. The cleanup will be held in cooperation with Millwood Lake State Park.

Volunteers interested in assisting should check in between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Millwood Overlook located at 1140 Hwy 32 East, Saratoga.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own trash grabbers, life jackets and water. Gloves, trash bags and safety vests will be provided.

The Corps has made arrangements for contractors to pick-up trash left by the volunteers along the shoreline.

To facilitate contractor pick-up, volunteers should leave the bagged trash in conspicuous locations around the shoreline.

Volunteers may request free camping the night before the event and free day use the day of the event. Submit requests to the Millwood Lake Project Office.

For more information, contact the Millwood Lake Project Office at (870) 898-3343.

