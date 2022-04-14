Blevins school reunion June 4

The 2022 Blevins High School class reunion will be held June 4 at Hempstead Hall in Hope.

A meet-and-greet will begin at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:00 followed by a brief program.

The cost is $25 per person and attendees are asked to note their graduation year on their check.

Funds can be sent to:

Vicky Land

3507 Circle-view

Texarkana, AR 71854.

The deadline to submit cost is May 27.

All graduates of Blevins High School and guests are invited.

For more information, contact Just at (870) 845-2598 or Vicky at (903) 748-4452.

