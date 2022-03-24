Obituary: Verdo Ray Hedrick, 87, of Nashville

Verdo Ray Hedrick, age 87 of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born on May 9, 1934 in Corinth, Ark., to the late Verdo Alexander Hedrick and Madie Stuart Hedrick.

Ray loved hunting and fishing, as well as walking his dog.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Hedrick.

Survivors include: his two sons, David Ray Hedrick and wife Tess, and James Alan Hedrick and wife Marion; one brother, Dewey Don Hedrick; three sisters, Louise Akres, Frances Cobb and Shelia Toliver; five grandchildren, Tracy, Chris, Shepard, Sarah and Lisa; a number of great-grandchildren; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Corinth Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

