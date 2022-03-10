Obituary: Sam Cassady, 57, of Nashville

Sam Cassady, age 57, of Nashville, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1964, in Nashville, the son of Donald Ray “Dooley” Cassady and Martha Eugenia Maroon Cassady. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Carey.

Sam worked for many years in wastewater treatment for Tyson and later for the city of Nashville. He also did some automotive mechanic work. In earlier years and before his disability, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting guns, target shooting and fishing.

He is survived by his son, David Cassady of Nashville; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Betty and Mike Morris of Dierks and Cindy Carey of Nashville; and raised as a daughter, Lea Myers of Benton. He was also survived by many uncles, aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Blue Bayou Church of Christ.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.smithfamilycares.com.

