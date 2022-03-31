Obituary: Rosa Lee Reeder Richardson, 60, of Pine Bluff

Rosa Lee Reeder Richardson, 60, died March 25, 2022, in Pine Bluff.

She was born March 1, 1962, in Nashville, the daughter of the late James McGuire Reeder and Mary Louise Copeland Reeder.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Edward Richardson of Star City, and a son.

Survivors include: four siblings, a sister Merle Elizabeth (Beth) Morgan of Sullivan, No., two brothers, Jimmy and Reggie Reeder of Nashville, and a sister, Alta Louise Upchurch of Wake Village, Texas; and other relatives.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

