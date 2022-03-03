Obituary: Michael Joe Cox, 47, of Murfreesboro

Michael Joe Cox, 47, of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in Hot Springs.

He was born March 3, 1974, to Larry and Kay Cox.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bridget Cox.

Survivors include: two sons, Dylan Cox and wife Brooke of Murfreesboro and Nathan Cox of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Kaylynn Cox of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Academy Cemetery in Nathan, Ark.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...