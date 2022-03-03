Obituary: Mary Fern Metts, 82, of Nashville

Mary Fern Metts, 82, of Nashville died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Nashville.

She was born April 21, 1939, in Delight, Arkansas the daughter of the late George Robert Duke and Mae Brown Duke.

She was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Nashville. During her career she worked for Hudson and Tyson foods, and was a caregiver.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Webb Sr., her second husband, Frank Metts, and son, Donny Webb.

Survivors include: three sons, Danny Webb and wife Annette of Nashville, Ronny Webb of Nashville, and Ralph Webb and wife Donna of Sherwood; a brother, Bob Duke of Rogers;/ also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at St. Paul Cemetery near Ozan with Bro. Keith Mays officiating. Arrangements by Latimer Funeral Home.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

