Obituary: Martha Young DeWoody, 79, of Hope

Martha Young DeWoody, 79, of Hope, Ark. died on Feb. 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Martha was born in Schaal, Ark., on March 16, 1942.

Martha was raised in Schaal with her brothers and sister and received the nickname of Boo from her beloved sister Mary McJunkins at an early age. After graduating from Mineral Springs High School, Martha attended Southern State University in Magnolia. Following graduation, Martha began her 28-year teaching career at Cloverdale Junior High School. In 1968, she met and married her husband of 53 years, Jim DeWoody. Following the birth of their daughters, Martha obtained a master’s degree in special education where she found her true passion in teaching and tutoring special needs children. Martha taught elementary special education for many years until her retirement.

In 2002, she was named Hempstead County Educator of the Year for her dedication and advocacy for special needs students. In 2009, Governor Mike Beebe appointed Martha to the Governor’s Commission on People with Disabilities. She was a Master Gardener, a lifelong Democrat, and a member of the Hope Church of Christ.

Martha had many interests, but she will always be remembered for her love of family. Martha was extremely proud of her two daughters who were a joy to her. Being the “Boo” to her four grandchildren was her favorite role in life. Martha was always ready for fun and laughter with them. Whether playing in the creek, following trains, taking them camping, pulling them in a wagon, or later going to their various school events to cheer them on, Martha’s grandchildren found their number one cheerleader in her.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Florence Young; her brothers, Obrien Robinson, Paul Robinson, Kenneth Robinson, James Robinson, and Billy Wayne Robinson.

She is survived by her husband, Jim DeWoody; her daughters, Karen DeWoody Roberts and Julie DeWoody Greathouse; her sons-in-law, Richie Roberts and Steven Greathouse; her grandchildren, Abby Roberts, Olivia Roberts, Grant Greathouse, and Mason Greathouse; her sister, Mary McJunkins; two close nieces, Sarah McJunkins Katon and Missy McJunkins Duke, and nephew Jacky Robinson; many other treasured nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends, neighbors, and caregivers including Candace Hensley.

In the last years of Martha’s life, Jim served as a primary caregiver. His tireless dedication to her and love for her extended her life and its quality. Everyone should be so fortunate to have someone love them the way Jim loved Martha.

A memorial service will be held on February 28th at 10:30 a.m. at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Ark. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on February 27th at Latimer Funeral Home. Because of her dedication to individuals with special needs, memorials may be made in Martha’s honor to Rainbow of Challenges, Attn: Judy Watson, P.O. Box 1540, Hope, AR 71802.

