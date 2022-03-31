Obituary: Johnny V. White, 63, of Indiana

Johnny V. White, 63, of Lapel, Ind., died March 22, 2022.

He was born in Nashville, the son of the late Doyle White and Queen Waldon Bright.

He was a surgical technologist at a veteran’s hospital.

Survivors include: his wife, Jennifer White of Lapel; and his children, Rachel Rhoton (Ben) of Montpelier, Amanda Kopsho (Brittany) of Indianapolis, T. J., Stephanie Valentin of Michigan and John Mitchell (Ashley) of Mississippi; also two brothers, four sisters and grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, from 11-2 at the Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home in Lapel. The funeral service will follow at the same location.

Like this: Like Loading...