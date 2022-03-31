Obituary: Jerry Wade Conatser, 75, of Mineral Springs

Jerry Wade Conatser, age 75, of Mineral Springs, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was born June 17, 1946, in Nashville, Ark., to the late Homer Junior Conatser and Vivian Modena Mobbs Conatser. Jerry was retired from Briar Gypsum Plant. He was of the Assembly of God Faith, devoting his life to being a Christian man. He had graduated from the Berean Bible School and was proud of it. He loved working on lawn mowers, gardening, was an avid reader, and loved his little partner, his dog Bella. Jerry was a family man loving all of them, especially his grandchildren, he also was a whiz at watching and playing Jeopardy.

Preceding him in death were his parents, a brother, Larry Conatser, two sisters- in law, Delois, and Brenda Conatser. Also, a son-in-law, Tracy Miller.

He is survived by: his best friend and the love of his life for over 56 years, his wife Glenda Deer Conatser of Mineral Springs; three children, Cindy and husband Rick Whitehouse of Atlanta, Texas, Debbie and husband Duke Brady of Nashville, and Becky and husband Billy Dallas of Nashville; eight siblings, Dianne, and husband Ronnie Gilbert of Dierks, Ark., Phyllis and husband Gary Goss of Nashville, Sheila, and husband Kermit Davis of Bivens, Texas, Brenda and husband Ray Steen of Nashville, Dewey, and wife Kimbra Conatser of Nashville, Jacala and husband Gary Lathrop of Nashville, Allen Conatser of Nashville, and Denise and husband Rick Dollison of Red Oak, Texas; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and a large host of other family and friends.

Services were Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Martin and Bro. Kent Craft officiating. Interment followed in Sunshine Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...