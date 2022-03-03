Obituary: Jeffery Wayne Deer, 50, of Nashville

Jeffery Wayne Deer, 50, died Feb. 19, 2022 ,in Nashville.

He was born in Nashville Sept. 1, 1971, the son of Karla Howard Jones and the late Earl Wayne Deer.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Alan Deer.

Survivors include: a son, Kyle Wayne Deer of Athens; his mother, and other relatives.

Visitation was Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside service was 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Unity Cemetery near Nashville, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...