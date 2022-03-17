Obituary: James Lee Bratcher, 74, of Lexington, Kentucky

James Lee Bratcher, 74, died March 6, 2022, in Lexington, Ky.

He was born in Nashville on June 25, 1947, the son of the late James Earnest and Bernice Bratcher. He was preceded in death by brothers David Bratcher and Ronnie Bratcher, and sister Nancy Bratcher Spence.

Survivors include: a sister, Kay Bratcher Crawford of Ohio, his son Kevin Bratcher of Oregon, his daughter Stacy Bratcher of Alaska; cousins Richard, Dudly, Frankie, Slaton, Reggie Hughes of Lockesburg, Fannie Mae Lockeby and Howard Green of Nashville.

He graduated from Lockesburg school and began a 29-year career in the US Air Force. He retired and returned to Lockesburg. He was a member of the Lockesburg Church of Christ. He went to Lexington to be with his mother who was ill at the time.

Burial with military honors will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery located at Nicholasville, Ky.

