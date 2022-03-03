Obituary: James C. Cheatham, 66, of Mineral Springs

James Clifton Cheatham, 66, of Mineral Springs died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Texarkana.

He was born June 22, 1956, in Columbus, Ark., the son of the late Claudine Cheatham-Edwards and Clifton Morgan.

He was a member of Hopewell CME Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Cheatham, and a brother, Charles W. Cheatham.

Survivors include: a son, Kerry Cheatham and wife, Stephanie, of Ashdown; stepdaughters La’Toya (Marcus) Ester of Mineral Springs and Nicole Griffin of Texarkana, Texas; a brother, Willis Ray Cheatham of Pine Bluff; a sister, Evelyn Thomas of Hope; also grandchildren and other relatives.

Visitation will be Friday, March 4 from 12-3 p.m. at M&H Memorial Chapel, 411 S. Walnut St., Hope,. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 5 at 1 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church, Nashville. Arrangements by McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises.

