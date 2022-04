Obituary: Hung Nguyen, 70, formerly of Nashville

Hung Van Nguyen, 70, formerly of Nashville died March 19, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Dec. 6, 1951, in Saigon, Vietnam, the son of the late Qui Van Nguyen and Lac Thi Nguyen.

He moved to the United States in 1975 after serving in the Vietnam war with American Special Forces.

Survivors include: his wife, Le Nguyen; his three children, Steven, Johnathan, and Stephanie; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Texarkana, Texas, on Friday, March 25.

