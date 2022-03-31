Obituary: Grady’Rocky’ Leon Stone, Jr., 66, of Delight

Grady “Rocky” Leon Stone Jr. , 66, of Delight died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Nashville.

He was born May 25, 1955, in South Texas, the son of Melba Jean Hill Stone and the late Grady Stone, Sr.

He was a contractor and electrician. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Delight.

He was preceded in death by his son, Derick Clark Stone, and a brother, Victor Stone.

Survivors include: two sons, Shawn Stone and wife Pearl of Hot Springs, Shea Stone and wife Constance of Arkadelphia; a daughter, Neeley Vance and husband Ben of Warren; three sisters, Jeanene DiMarzio of Hot Springs Village, Scarlett Henderson of Hot Springs, and Nona Woodall of Delight; also grandchildren and other relatives.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

