Obituary: Glinda Boyd Byers, 88, of Nashville

Glinda Boyd Byers, age 88 of Nashville, Ark., died on Feb. 4, 2022, in Nashville, Ark. Glinda was born May 22, 1933, the youngest of five children born to Charlie Craven Boyd and Matty Jane Trott Boyd.

She was raised in Center Point, Ark., until the Center Point School closed. She then moved to Nashville to finish high school. While in school she worked for White Way Café where she met the love of her life, Bill Byers. After a short courtship they were married. They continued side-by-side owning and operating Nashville Electric Company for 31 years until Bill’s death. Still, Bubba and Glinda continued running the business 11 more years, 1982 until 1993, Glinda’s retirement. She then worked for Dr. Sitzes for 12 years until she became ill.

Glinda was preceded in death by parents, husband, brothers, James Leo Boyd, Duane Boyd; sisters Charldean Boyd and Joanna Boyd Guadagno.

Glinda is survived by: a daughter, Mary Jane Jones and husband Jerry of Nashville, Ark.; son, Bubba Byers and wife Connie of Texas City, Texas ; two granddaughters, Shea Byers and husband Justin Pankey of Craig, Colo., and Stacie Byers; three great-granddaughters, Dakota, Katlin, Mckenzie; two great-grandsons, Sean and Issac; one great-great grandson, Kyson, all of Craig, Colo., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at Restland Cemetery in Nashville, Ark.

Memorials can be made to OCC,Nashville, AR 71852 or Dierkson Hospice or ALZ Foundation.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

