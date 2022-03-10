Obituary: Freddy Harper, 83, of Nashville

Freddy Harper of Nashville died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Hot Springs.

He was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Dierks, the son of the late Jewel F. and Irene Lewis Harper.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Harper.

Survivors include: his wife of 37 years, Patsy Young Harper; five children, Ricky Harper and wife Sheila, Mike Harper and wife Tanya, Kim Kidd and husband Travis, all of Hope, Darin Harper and wife Judy, of Green Forest, and Kelly McElrath of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Ollie Godwin of Nashville, and Polly Harper of Little Rock; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who returned to his hometown to operate and own two businesses, the J.F. Harper Candy Co. and Harper Tire.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Nashville.

A funeral was held Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Latimer Funeral Home with Joe Kelly and Steve Harper officiating. Visitation preceded the funeral. Burial was at Bingen-Ozan cemetery.

