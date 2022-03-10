Obituary: Eldon Dean, 79, of Lockesburg

Eldon Dean age 79, of Lockesburg, Ark., died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Norman, Okla., the son of the late Edward Dean and Susan Edith Henson Dean.

Mr. Dean served in the United States 153 Army Infantry. He also was a great fisherman and truly enjoyed it.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharlet Mills Dean, four brothers Clifford, Ralph, Bill, Hollis “Shorty” Dean, and one sister Shirley Dean.

Survivors include: his daughter, Donna Chambers and husband Greg; three grandchildren, Mary Joan Chambers, Ellen Chambers and Emily Chambers; one brother Bobby Dean of Nashville, Ark.; a special nephew, Hollis Dean Jr. of Redwater, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews who loved him.

Cremation services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

