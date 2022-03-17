Obituary: Eddy Danielle Harrison, 86, of Scottsboro, Alabam

Eddy Daniel Harrison, born Feb. 11, 1936, in Nashville, Ark., died March 12, 2022, in Scottsboro, Ala., after a brief illness.

Mr. Harrison graduated from Nashville High School in 1954, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1954-1958. After his service in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1963 as mechanical engineer.

His services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary

Baptist Church, Scottsboro, Ala.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 beforehand, and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Dr. Matt Helms and Don Cooper with Rudder Funeral Homes directing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Norma Harrison, and grandson Hunter Armes.

Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Blanche J. (Jo) Harrison; son Mike Harrison (Ann Jay) of Alabaster; daughter Marki Armes (Tim) of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Michael Harrison (Bethany) of Clanton, Lloyd Jay Harrison, Alabaster, Harli Clayton (Phil) Corolla, N.C., Chase Armes, Scottsboro; brother, John Harrison, Austin, Texas.

Mr. Harrison was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and usher for many years.

